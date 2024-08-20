Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,701,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,188,633. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

