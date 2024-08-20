Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.