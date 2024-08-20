Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.75. 1,227,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

