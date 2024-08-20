AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.13. 2,194,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,475,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 334.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 319.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $668,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

