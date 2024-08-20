Aion (AION) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $947,588.65

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Aion has a market capitalization of $947,588.65 and approximately $881.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00073383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

