Aion Hits 24 Hour Volume of $881.11 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $947,595.24 and $881.11 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00077769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00017834 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008054 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.