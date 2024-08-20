Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,932,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,935,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $325,242,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,102,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $228,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 885,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $610,285 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

