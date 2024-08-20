Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $118.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.32.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BABA opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.