Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Down to $7.04

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $6.87. Alight shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 612,953 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.85.

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29.

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alight by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alight by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alight by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

