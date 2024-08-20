Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 36900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

