Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.64 and last traded at $167.12. Approximately 4,890,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,033,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $162.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $23,051,543. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,417,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 54,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 869,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,319,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 414,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,394,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.