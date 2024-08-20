Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Down 15.8%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 175,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 63,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Chile. It explores for copper, silver, iron, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Farellon project and Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Republic of Chile.

Further Reading

