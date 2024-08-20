Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

AMRC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,821,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

