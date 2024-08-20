American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 195,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,161. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.29. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

