American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 0.1%

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $253.30 and last traded at $253.81. 289,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,977,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.09. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

