Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $28.87 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 900,815 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

