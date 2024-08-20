Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

AMPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $1,484,022 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after buying an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after buying an additional 460,473 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $24,740,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after acquiring an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,085,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

