Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 5,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.