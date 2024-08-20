Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,138,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HACK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 93,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $67.66.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.