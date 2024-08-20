Amy M. Feldman Sells 12,948 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at $336,191.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.19. 122,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $282.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

