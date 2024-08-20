Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $102.57

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

