Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) PT at GBX 8,347

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,347 ($108.46).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($142.93) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,978 ($129.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,936 ($103.12) and a 1 year high of £110.80 ($143.97). The stock has a market cap of £53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,157.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,527.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,290.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,633.09%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($129.72), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,689,690.20). Insiders have sold 701,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,242,268 in the last 90 days. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

