Analysts Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $19.17

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $712.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

