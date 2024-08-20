Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LivePerson (LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2024 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2024 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $0.75 to $1.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – LivePerson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/1/2024 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $1.25 to $1.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 5,867,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,607 shares in the company, valued at $203,399.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,696 shares of company stock valued at $220,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

