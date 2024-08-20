Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 86,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,187. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

