Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AONFree Report) by 260.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in AON were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $210,911,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 32.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AON by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 343,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.84. 944,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,922. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

