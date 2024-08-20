Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $230.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $199.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 630,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

