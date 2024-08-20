Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.14.

AMAT opened at $210.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $174.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

