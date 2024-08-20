Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Short Interest Update

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.3 days.
Aquafil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ECNLF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Aquafil has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.
Aquafil Company Profile
