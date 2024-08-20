Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

