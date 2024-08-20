ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ABIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 176,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 189,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 492,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,418 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

