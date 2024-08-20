Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $511,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,570 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,283. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.