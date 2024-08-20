Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.10. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Asana shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 165,936 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

