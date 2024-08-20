Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.77 and last traded at $29.88. 1,460,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,259,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

