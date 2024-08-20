AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock remained flat at $19.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,694,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,183,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

