AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 5,962,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,094,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

