AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 5,962,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,094,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.
View Our Latest Research Report on T
AT&T Price Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.