Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34. 1,447,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 52.83.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.