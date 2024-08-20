Avalanche Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $273.98 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.66 or 0.00038093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and $273.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,763,240 coins and its circulating supply is 404,760,140 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

