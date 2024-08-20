Avante Corp. (CVE:XX) Director Daniel Argiros Purchases 23,000 Shares

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Argiros acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00.

CVE XX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,807. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. Avante Corp. has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$0.99.

Avante (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter. Avante had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Analysts expect that Avante Corp. will post 0.0041579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

