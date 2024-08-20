Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $163.15 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001849 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $163.15 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,016,812 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

