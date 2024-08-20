Bank of America Begins Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 295,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $397,864.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 38,816 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $397,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Schloss sold 99,925 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $988,258.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,047 shares in the company, valued at $534,524.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,886,581 shares of company stock worth $772,766,077 in the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

