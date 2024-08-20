Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
BKRIF opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.34. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.63.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.