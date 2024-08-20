Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.

BKRIF opened at C$11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.34. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.63.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

