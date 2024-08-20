Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$128.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.7 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.83 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The stock has a market cap of C$85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$115.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.90.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.