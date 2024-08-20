Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 223,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.27.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

