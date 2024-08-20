Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 6.9%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 87,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 75,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

