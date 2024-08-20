Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 796,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

