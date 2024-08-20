BBB Foods (TBBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBB Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

TBBB stock opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

