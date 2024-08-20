Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 24,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,151 shares.The stock last traded at $84.40 and had previously closed at $84.50.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.