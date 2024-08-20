Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 21506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Beowulf Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -204.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Get Beowulf Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ed Bowie purchased 18,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,896.06 ($6,361.82). 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.