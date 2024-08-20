BigSur Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $480.26. 27,817,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,841,344. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

